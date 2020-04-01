Kia Motors retails 8,583 units in March

Kia Motors India on Wednesday said it has sold 8,583 units of in the domestic market in March

The company sold 7,466 units of Seltos and 1,117 Carnival last month, Kia Motors said in a statement

"While the company retained its position of being the number three car manufacturer in the country, Seltos became the highest selling SUV in India for the third time in a row," it added.

