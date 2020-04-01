Left Menu
Freightwalla Launches App to Remotely Book, Track and Operate Shipments

Updated: 01-04-2020
Freightwalla Launches App to Remotely Book, Track and Operate Shipments

An effective logistics tool for businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak lockdown situationMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Digital freight forwarding startup Freightwalla recently launched their Android application on the Google Play store. The app offers all the services that their web platform offers, making it possible for logistics managers and business owners to plan, manage and track their shipments right on their mobile screens. The app launch is part of a larger “work from anywhere, anytime” initiative as Freightwalla strives to make logistics & supply chain accessible 24x7, from anywhere, on any device. With the launch of a mobile app, Freightwalla’s digital portal is now available not only as a Web Application that can be installed and run standalone on any Windows and Mac devices, but also on mobile phones. The user can now get all his shipment-related information 24x7, whether he is in his office or on the field

Freightwalla’s newly launched app offers these USPs:· Instant quotations· Online chat support· Intelligent Cargo Tracking· Real time status reports· Documentation ManagementFreightwalla’s digital platform provides advanced tools such as instant rate-discovery and online booking, along with added post-booking benefits such as real-time tracking of shipments and transhipments to empower its clients with an improved visibility in supply chain. Real-time notifications on the phone help in risk mitigation and allow businesses to take corrective actions on time if and when required. The app also offers the users all necessary tools to manage their workflows smoothly, and keep a tab of all their shipments at a single place. Speaking about the new app, Punit Java – Chief Technology Officer, Freightwalla said, “Our new app is an extension of the Freightwalla digital web platform. We are aiming to create an ecosystem of freight services that can all be managed on a single platform. With the app our customers can now access Freightwalla’s features on any device on the go. In the context of the present Corona virus situation, we hope our app will help businesses to have improved visibility on their supply chains, while working from the safety of their homes.” In business, sometimes the ‘time to quote’ makes all the difference in winning the business. In such situations, the app comes really handy as rates and vessel schedules can be fetched instantly on any mobile screen, as compared to the traditional freight forwarders that take anywhere between a few hours to even a day before they can revert back with the rates. Not to mention, the hassles involved with multiple phone calls, emails, and follow-ups to get shipment information have been reduced to zero with the help of the digital platform. Freightwalla has ensured that the app complies with the highest level of security for user data and information that is exchanged on the app. The app uses the same technology as its website, which is backed by a secure SSL encryption. Freightwalla recently raised $4 million (approximately INR 28.70 crores) in a Series A funding last year in November, making them the first digital freight forwarding company to raise fresh funds within a year of seed funding. The funding was led by global venture capital firms Amplo, FJ Labs and Rogue One Capital, Kae Capital and Tekton Ventures. About FreightwallaHeadquartered in Mumbai, Freightwalla is India’s fastest growing digital freight forwarding start-up. The company focuses on bringing increased value and transparency to international shippers by empowering them with state-of-the-art technology and tools to better organise and monitor their logistics online through its platform freightwalla.com. The company was founded in 2017 by Sanjay Bhatia (CEO), Bharat Thanvi (CMO) and Punit Java (CTO). Image: Freightwalla’s digital app PWRPWR

