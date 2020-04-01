Innovative step taken by Surat's Gajera Trust for conducting classes amid Covid-19 lockdown

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Apr 1 (ANI/ NewsWire Gujarat): In view of the lockdown because of the pandemic, Shrimati Shantaben Haribhai Gajera Charitable Trust has initiated online classes in all its schools using Google Classroom as a platform. Taking the lockdown as a challenge, the school migrated to the online platform within twenty-four hours, conducting classes and assigning regular activities to learners since a week to keep them engaged in productive activities.

This has been done to ensure that the learners' future and education are not jeopardised and they can learn sitting in the comfort and safety of their homes. For grades right from the prep to the 12th, regular assignments, regular activities and competitions are also being conducted online. Educational videos by educators and student work are being uploaded regularly to the school's website, www.gajeratrust.org, social media pages and the GEMS app developed in-house for communicating with learners and parents.

The educational material has been designed in such a way that learners will keep busy and engaged. Another milestone for the school was the online examination which was held in lieu of the pen-paper annual examination. The pen-paper had been cancelled for the safety and health of the learners. Trustee Chunibhai Gajera has appreciated the efforts educators have put to create innovative and engaging learning material for the learners. Last, but not the least, parents also deserve thanks and appreciation for their support to the online classes.

