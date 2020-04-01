Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:37 IST
Adani Foundation supports ISKCON with Rs 50 lakh to ensure daily meals for 1 lakh people

Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 50 lakh towards ISKCON, Dwarka, to feed the underprivileged population in the national capital. "As India grapples with a lockdown to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the poor and the daily wagers who are the most adversely affected. ISKCON is providing meals to more than 1 lakh people on a daily basis. The foundation's financial aid will boost their efforts as it plans to reach out to more than 4 lakh people daily in the near future," according a statement by the company.

Adani Foundation, the philanthropy arm of the infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group, is feeding this section of the society through community kitchens and canteens being run in various sites across the country where it is operational. More than 11,000 packets of food and ration are being distributed each day at Mundra (Gujarat), Godda (Jharkhand), Kawai (Rajasthan), Dhamra (Odisha) and Vizhinjam (Kerala) every day.

"A total of 20,883 labourers and people in rural communities are given meals each day. Adani Foundation is also providing ration supplies to community kitchens that are running in full force to feed the communities," it said. Amid all the widespread measures being taken to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in India, Adani Foundation has stepped up to guard the health and well-being of the rural population at various locations.

It has provided personal protection kits for the health workers and doctors at the SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, to ensure the safety of medical professionals who are working tirelessly. More than 1,000 masks were distributed to police personnel and health workers in Ahmedabad city, while more than 400 packets of food, mineral water and sanitary kits are being provided at various locations in the city, it said.

Adani Foundation is also sanitising public spaces in villages near Kawai (Rajasthan), Godda (Jharakhand) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). With support from the district administration of Godda, Jharkhand, 100 women from the foundation's Phoolo Jhano Saksham Ajivika Sakhi Mandal (PJSASM) are engaged in making masks.

This self-help group (SHG) of women who were imparted training at Adani Skill Development Centres are now working day and night to ensure the production of 1 lakh masks which are to be handed over to the district administration. Adani Foundation is also helping the district administration to sanitise public places in the district. "Masks are also being produced by the women's co-operative group Mahila Udyami Bahudeshiy Sahakari Samiti, in Surguja, Chhattisgarh. A total of 15,000 such masks are being distributed in 10 villages along with handwashing liquid," the statement said.

