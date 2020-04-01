Amul's FY'20 turnover up 17% at Rs 38,550 cr

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under Amul brand, has clocked 17 per cent growth in its turnover at Rs 38,550 crore during the last fiscal year

The co-operative had posted a turnover of Rs 32,960 crore in the 2018-19 financial year, GCMMF said in a statement. Amul sells 140 lakh litre milk per day mainly in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh. Its dairy products are sold across the country. The provisional unduplicated group turnover of Amul Federation and its 18 member unions has crossed Rs 50,000 crore. Amul Federation has achieved turnover in spite of adverse market conditions for dairy products at national as well as at international level, the statement said. The 18 member unions of Amul Federation have farmer member strength of more than 36 lakhs across 18,700 villages of Gujarat.

