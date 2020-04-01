Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney+Hotstar to start streaming from April 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:59 IST
Disney+Hotstar to start streaming from April 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney would start its video-streaming platform Disney+Hotstar from April 3. Star India has announced to start streaming Disney+Hotstar from April 3 by upgrading its existing platform with a new look and enhanced user interface.

"With a fresh new look and enhanced user interface, Disney+Hotstar brings together the magic of Disney's storytelling and the scale and technological expertise of Hotstar, giving users an unparalleled video-streaming experience," said a statement. Earlier, it was scheduled to start from March 29 and was then held back.

The Disney+Hotstar offer would include world movies, animated films, popular kids programming, recently released Bollywood blockbusters, exclusive Hotstar Specials shows, live sporting action, it added. It would have three distinct offerings -- Disney+Hotstar VIP, Disney+Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier.

The Walt Disney Company APAC President and Chairman (Star & Disney India) Uday Shankar said, "With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India." "We hope the power of Disney's storytelling, delivered through Hotstar's technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness, and inspiration during these difficult times," he added. Its offerings have a language-based subscription for the subscribers of Disney+Hotstar VIP in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu starting at Rs 399 a year.

While Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers would be charged Rs 1,499 for a year. They would have access to English language content and 29 acclaimed Disney+Originals besides the contents on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Disney+Hotstar would compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji in the video streaming market.

Its all existing Hotstar subscribers will be automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

352 Indian migrant labourers working in Nepal kept at hostel

Around 352 Indian migrant labourers working in Nepals Birgunj have been kept at a hostel of Thakur Ram College. Indias Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has suspended all passenger movements through all immigration land check posts at the India-...

Tablighi Jamaat has put country in trouble: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the Tablighi Jamaat has put the country in trouble by allowing a gathering at its headquarters in Delhi. The Tablighi Jamaat has damaged the country, according to the media reports whi...

Democrat Sanders calls on Wisconsin to postpone Tuesday primary

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday called on Wisconsin to postpone its April 7 primary, citing the risk from the novel coronavirus.People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 1...

Rajasthan jail inmates can now communicate with family members through video call

Amid a nationwide lockdown to end the spread of novel coronavirus, the Rajasthan Prisons Department has introduced an initiative to enable jail inmates in the state communicate with their family members through video call. The department in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020