Disney+Hotstar to start streaming from April 3

Global media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney would start its video-streaming platform Disney+Hotstar from April 3. Star India has announced to start streaming Disney+Hotstar from April 3 by upgrading its existing platform with a new look and enhanced user interface.

"With a fresh new look and enhanced user interface, Disney+Hotstar brings together the magic of Disney's storytelling and the scale and technological expertise of Hotstar, giving users an unparalleled video-streaming experience," said a statement. Earlier, it was scheduled to start from March 29 and was then held back.

The Disney+Hotstar offer would include world movies, animated films, popular kids programming, recently released Bollywood blockbusters, exclusive Hotstar Specials shows, live sporting action, it added. It would have three distinct offerings -- Disney+Hotstar VIP, Disney+Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier.

The Walt Disney Company APAC President and Chairman (Star & Disney India) Uday Shankar said, "With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India." "We hope the power of Disney's storytelling, delivered through Hotstar's technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness, and inspiration during these difficult times," he added. Its offerings have a language-based subscription for the subscribers of Disney+Hotstar VIP in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu starting at Rs 399 a year.

While Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers would be charged Rs 1,499 for a year. They would have access to English language content and 29 acclaimed Disney+Originals besides the contents on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Disney+Hotstar would compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji in the video streaming market.

Its all existing Hotstar subscribers will be automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal, it added.

