Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMTC seeks govt intervention for food, safety for stranded truck drivers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:32 IST
AIMTC seeks govt intervention for food, safety for stranded truck drivers

Supplies in the country could be impacted due to challenges being faced by truck drivers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, transporters' body AIMTC said on Wednesday, as it sought government intervention for stranded drivers. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the apex umbrella body of transporters representing about 93 lakh truckers pan-India. "Proper movement of vehicles, carrying essential or non-essential goods, is not possible under the challenges like ...cases of arrest of persons providing food to stranded drivers," AIMTC said in a statement.

"AIMTC Research Unit (ARU), after talking to cross-section of transport fraternity on pan India basis came to the conclusion that there are many challenges before the transport fraternity and operations are not feasible under present circumstances," it said. There is no clear policy whether to run vehicles or not, especially those loaded with non-essential goods, AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said. "High-handedness by the personnel manning the checkposts / nakas and in some cases leading to harassment, extortion and beating of drivers, creating panic among them, is the big roadblock," he added. Even if the vehicle is made to move across a check-post or naka by talking to senior officials, it get stuck at some other place, he said, adding either the directions or updated guidelines from the top are not percolating down to the personnel on the ground or they are being wilfully ignored.

Stressing that there is an urgent need for a holistic revision of policies to streamline the system, AIMTC said transportation services cannot work in isolation without manpower or infrastructure and lack of sensitivity of officials at the ground level. "It must be appreciated that the drivers are mainstay of the Transport Sector which is backbone of our economy and lifeline of the nation. They must be treated with sensitivity as they are also doing public service risking their lives under extreme circumstances like our doctors and health care workers," it said.

To restore confidence among the 'heroes' of the transport trade -- the drivers -- and to bring them back, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover must also be extended to them as has been done for doctors and paramedics, it said. Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) official SP Singh said a large number of truck drivers do not have social security net as they are not employed by the companies.

Last week, AIMTC had cautioned that panic among stranded truckers at various places without proper provisions could escalate the problem of drivers' shortages and cripple the supply chain..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

One positive case of coronavirus found in Mumbai's Dharavi

One positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday. The infected patient, a 56 year-old man is now undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has reached...

Tommy the robot nurse helps keep Italy doctors safe from coronavirus

He doesnt wear a mask but he is helping save lives from coronavirus just the same. Meet Tommy, the robot nurse.Tommy is one of six new robots helping flesh-and-blood doctors and nurses care for coronavirus patients at the Circolo Hospital i...

CBSE students in classes 1-8 to be promoted amid COVID-19 outbreak: HRD minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that all the CBSE school students of Grades 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class and those in Grades 9 and 11 will be promoted based on internal assessment in...

Lockdown Day 8: Crackdown on gatherings gather pace, but troubles mount for people

With a sharp spike in the COVID-19 tally, authorities on Wednesday stepped up their crackdown against violations of the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic, even as troubles mounted for people with supply of goods ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020