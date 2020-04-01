Left Menu
Govt brings external hard drive, LED modules, headphones under BIS registration

01-04-2020
The government on Wednesday notified 12 electronic products, including external hard drive, wireless headphone and earphones, television other than plasma, LCD and LED TV sets, that would require mandatory registration under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) before sale in the country. The government in the notification for "Addition of product categories to the Schedule of the “Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012" made it mandatory for standalone LED Modules for general lighting, lighting chain or rope lights, induction stove, automatic teller cash dispensing machines, USB type external hard disk drive, rice cooker to get clearance from BIS.

Electronic musical system and external solid state storage devices above 256 GB capacity will also require BIS clearance before sale in the country. The scheme was notified in 2012 with the objective to curb sale of spurious imported products in the country.

Mobile phones and many wireless products have already been incorporated under the scheme..

