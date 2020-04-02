Asian Paints Brings Back 'Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai'

Recreates the famous ad to inspire people to stay home and stay safe Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Asian Paints brings back its iconic 2007 ad film, ‘Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai’ as a reason to smile and appreciate what we have during the current uncertain time. This popular TVC had stirred many emotions amongst its viewers back then and it aims to reignite a similar feeling today with a new 50 sec digital film. Narrated by creative genius Piyush Pandey, the film has been beautifully stitched together with a montage of shots that is even more relatable now that everyone is home amidst the current quarantine period. Amidst the challenging times we are facing today, Asian Paints is inspiring people to stay home and stay safe during the quarantine period. The brands nostalgic concept shows the daily lives of various people during the current situation. As the voiceover says ‘har ghar chup chap se kehta hai, andar zyada kaun rehta hai', the clippings bring to life people going on with their daily lives amidst the current situation. The ad weaves in various stories, memories, and interactions that are relatable as people are doing the very same things at home now. Whether it is the corporate heroes who are giving everything to the economy to keep it afloat or a manager trying his hands at cooking for the time to help his wife; everyone is a helping hand during this period. Such moments offer us a great opportunity to rediscover the family moments, while creating new ones. What bonds the whole film is the fact that these precious moments are happening within the four walls of one’s home, as after all, home is the safest place one can be at now. Watch the new digital video from Asian Paints on the below link:YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBuI23kojko&feature=youtu.be. Commenting on the new digital ad, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, “The purpose of the ‘Har Ghar chup chap se kehta hai’ is to make people feel the strong emotional connect a home brings in their lives. The current times are exceptional and at Asian Paints we believe that it is important to relive the happiness and joy around homes at the same time reminding people of staying home and being safe. Made with real home videos, the brand is inspiring people, by showing how people across are creating their own special moments in their homes and bringing hope and smiles in these tough times. Stay Home Stay Safe.” Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “What could be a better way to inspire people than recreate what they love, rewritten to address the current times.” CreditsClient: Asian PaintsAgency: Ogilvy MumbaiOgilvy Creative: Piyush Pandey, Sukesh Nayak, Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad RajadhyakshaProduction House: Corcoise Films About Asian PaintsSince its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s fourth largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 168.7 billion. Asian Paints operates in 16 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 65 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids’ World. Image 1: AP Har Ghar campaign - Stay Home Stay Save film Image 2: Asian Paints - Har Ghar campaign Video: Asian Paints Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai - #StayHomeStaySafe PWRPWR

