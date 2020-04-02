Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cipla completes successful phase-3 clinical study of generic asthma drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:29 IST
Cipla completes successful phase-3 clinical study of generic asthma drug

Pharma major Cipla on Thursday announced the successful completion of Phase-3 clinical study for generic fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder indicated for treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The study results demonstrate that Cipla's fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder 100/50 mcg is therapeutically equivalent to Advair Diskus 100/50 mcg, Cipla said in a statement.

The Phase-3 study, which successfully completed in the first attempt, was conducted over a period of 15 months at over 100 sites in the US enrolling 1,400 asthma patients, it added. "This is an important milestone and is a testament to Cipla's strong respiratory capabilities and will go a long way in strengthening our respiratory franchise in the US," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.

Unmatched presence across the care continuum and the widest range of drug-device combinations has established Cipla’s position as a lung leader in India and other key emerging markets, he added. "Our endeavour is to extend this expertise across developed markets through niche product development," Vohra said.

According to IQVIA, Advair Diskus and its generic equivalents registered a total US sales of approximately USD 2.9 billion for the 12-month period ending February 2020, Cipla said. The product is indicated to treat asthma in patients of 4 years and older as a twice-daily prescription medicine and in long-term to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both, for better breathing and fewer flare-ups, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi cops identify and quarantine 275 foreign nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation

The Delhi Police Special Branch has identified and quarantined 275 foreign nationals, who have been staying in various mosques after attending a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area, officials said on Thursday. Among 275 fore...

African governments team up with tech giants to fight coronavirus lies

Governments across Africa are teaming up with technology giants including Facebook and WhatsApp to fight misinformation about coronavirus on social media platforms that could propel the pandemic on a continent with shaky healthcare systems....

Air India CMD: Have got approval from China to operate freight flights to Shanghai on April 4 and 5.

Air India CMD Have got approval from China to operate freight flights to Shanghai on April 4 and 5....

Spider-Man 3 update: Filming, production halted due to global Covid-19 pandemic

Its not about a handful of movies Almost all the movie productions have stopped working when the world is succumbed with coronavirus epidemic. Same took place with Spider-Man 3. Read the texts below to get the details on this highly anticip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020