NTPC, employees contribute Rs 257.5 cr to PM-CARES Fund

State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday announced a contribution of Rs 257.5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to support the fight against COVID-19. While Rs 250 crore has been given by the company, NTPC employees have contributed their one-day's salary amounting to Rs 7.5 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund, a company statement said.

The company said, Rs 11 crore is being spent additionally for undertaking protective measures at various locations. NTPC has also committed Rs 25 lakhs to the district administration of Kawas (Gujrat), Solapur (Maharashtra), Anta (Rajasthan), Mauda (Maharashtra) and Jhanor (Gujarat) to fight the pandemic.

Moreover, NTPC is also working towards creating awareness through hoardings, banners and announcements on loudspeakers in its operational areas. Further, one Wing of the Sundargarh (Odisha) Medical College & Hospital, consisting of 200 bed has been handed over to the district administration.

At various plant locations NTPC has made arrangements for food and medical facilities along with distribution of sanitisers and soaps for contract labourers, workers and to locals. Food packets, daily essentials groceries, milk and vegetables are regularly being supplied at many locations for the family members of workers, it added.

Further, NTPC has set up dedicated Covid-19 units at its hospitals. Along with it, a total of 8 ventilators are being procured at Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) for district administration.

At present there are 7 ventilators in the project hospitals. Additionally, there are 18 advanced level ambulances with ventilators. Another 10 ventilators are in the process of procurement for different hospitals.

It said efforts are being made to acquire additional Protective Personal Equipment (PPEs), sanitisers from available agencies. All the trained health care staff at NTPC Townships are observing the prevention and control guidelines and provisions are also being made for health screening of all associate staffs.

Despite this pandemic situation, NTPC is making sure that there is no gap in power generation and the company is taking all precautionary measure to ensure the same, NTPC said..

