ManipalCigna Health Insurance Launches 'Arogya Sanjeevani' ManipalCigna Policy; Coronavirus (Covid-19) Treatment to be Covered under the Policy

• Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, ManipalCigna provides affordable all India health coverage • Includes cover for modern treatments & procedures; hospitalisation coverage for infectious diseases like Coronavirus (Covid-19) • Cashless treatment at more than 6500+ network hospitals •Coverage available for Allopathic & AYUSH treatments MUMBAI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, a joint venture between Manipal Group, an eminent player in the field of healthcare delivery and higher education, U.S. based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), and Indian conglomerate TTK Group, today announced the launch of its 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, ManipalCigna' in line with IRDAI's issued guidelines for a standard health cover policy. The product is specially designed to ensure that quality healthcare remains accessible and affordable to millions of people in India, especially in times when medical expenses are getting beyond everyone's reach. 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, ManipalCigna' is a simplified product that provides an essential health cover of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs for medical treatment of illnesses and injuries requiring in-patient hospitalization including for infectious diseases like Coronavirus (Covid-19) or similar such diseases and also provides cover for listed modern treatments & procedures. In addition, the product offers pre- hospitalization, post-hospitalization, AYUSH treatment, all day-care treatments, road ambulance, cumulative bonus in case of no claim and medical expenses if the insured undergoes a cataract surgery. The product also provides a family discount of 15% for covering 2 and more family members under the single individual policy to make it more affordable for families. There is an additional Online Renewal Discount of 3% p.a. from first renewal onwards, if the premium is received through NACH or Standing Instruction (where payment is made either by direct debit of bank account or credit card).

Speaking about the product launch, Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited said, "Considering the growing medical inflation, and the rising infectious diseases like Coronavirus (Covid-19), having a health insurance coverage is a necessity for every individual and family. It's important for us to be prepared in advance and a safety net of health insurance coverage for yourself and family gives us protection against the medical expenses of the future. Our Arogya Sanjeevani, ManipalCigna Policy, could be a good choice for the first-time health insurance buyers in India as the policy is designed to provide access to quality health care while safeguarding your financial well-being." Hospitalisation is a testing time for all and looking at the soaring healthcare costs, the product covers necessary hospitalization expenses incurred at any medical facility registered with ManipalCigna's network in India and even in non-network hospitals. It also covers the expenses incurred towards - dental treatment or plastic surgery necessitated due to disease or injury. Additionally, the policyholder will be provided a grace period of up to 30 days, for a yearly mode of payment. In case of a free-look period - the insured shall be allowed a period of fifteen days from date of receipt of the policy to review the terms and conditions of the policy, and to return the same if not acceptable. ManipalCigna is headquartered out of Mumbai and has 46 branch offices covering major metros and towns. The company has built a strong multi-distribution network of over 20,000 agents, 250+ major brokers and is present in over 7,000 point of sales locations across the country through its distribution network. For detailed information and terms & conditions, kindly read product brochure and policy wording here, www.manipalcigna.com PWR PWR

