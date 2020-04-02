Business highlights

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:44 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DCM48 BIZ-VIRUS-BANK-JAN DHAN Banks to start transfer of Rs 500 to Women PMJD account holders from Fri: IBA New Delhi: Women bank account holders under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) will start getting a sum of Rs 500 per month from Friday in line with the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, IBA said. DCM8 BIZ-VIRUS-MYLAB Mylab partners with Adar Poonawalla, Abhijit Pawar to scale up production of COVID-19 test kits New Delhi: Pune-based molecular diagnostics firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday said it has partnered with Serum India CEO Adar Poonawalla and AP Globale Chairman Abhijit Pawar to scale up the operations and escalate faster delivery of its COVID-19 testing kits.

DCM31 BIZ-VIRUS-RBI-RELIEF RBI director Marathe presses for bold initiatives to revive MSME sector, amid COVID-19 crisis New Delhi: The government and the Reserve Bank need to come out with a bold and comprehensive package to help small and medium enterprises tide over the unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19, said veteran co-operator and RBI central board director Satish Marathe. DCM42 BIZ-VIRUS-UNIONS LABOUR-MINISTER Covid-19: Unions seek labour minister's intervention to prevent job losses, pay cuts; demand income support scheme for informal workers New Delhi: Trade unions on Thursday sought Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar's intervention at the ground level to stop retrenchment of employees and salary cuts and also demanded an income support scheme for over 40-crore informal workers hit by the coronavirus lockdown in the country. DCM41 BIZ-VIRUS-TELECOM-COAI-RELIEF PLEA COAI dials FM for sector relief; says urgent measures must amid virus pandemic New Delhi:Industry body COAI has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking urgent relief measures, including lowering of levies with immediate effect, for the telecom operators on account of the "adverse impact" of COVID-19. DCM20 BIZ-ONGC-GAS ONGC to lose Rs 4,000 cr on new gas price; seeks freeing of gas prices New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) will lose about Rs 4,000 crore in revenue and start making cash losses after the government slashed the natural gas prices by a steep 26 per cent by benchmarking it against rates prevalent in gas-surplus nations.

DCM7 BIZ-VIRUS-MAHINDRA LETTER Anand Mahindra tells employees to take a relook at life, prepare for post corona world New Delhi: Terming the coronavirus pandemic as a "crisis of a magnitude that we have never faced before" Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday asked employees of the conglomerate to use the lockdown period to relook at personal and professional way of life to prepare for the future and to serve the "post corona world". DCM2 BIZ-VIRUS-MOODYS-BANKS COVID-19 impact: Moody's changes outlook on Indian banks to negative New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Thursday changed the outlook for Indian banking system to negative from stable, as it expects a deterioration in banks' asset quality due to disruption in economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak. PTI DCM12 BIZ-VIRUS-LINKEDIN LinkedIn offers free job postings to accelerate hiring for critical roles to fight COVID-19 New Delhi: Global professional network LinkedIn on Thursday said it will offer free job postings to companies in healthcare, supermarket, warehousing, freight delivery and disaster relief nonprofits to accelerate the hiring process for critical roles to fight COVID-19.

DCM53 BIZ-RELIANCE Reliance Industries to raise Rs 25,000 cr via NCDs New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Thursday said it will raise Rs 25,000 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Oil rockets over 30% as Trump signals end to price war

Oil futures rocketed over 30 percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude outputBrent North Sea crude soared as high as 36.29 per barrel before pairin...

Son: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; fought virus

Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan, died late Wednesday after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus, leaving six sons and a deep legacy. He was 85. Pneumonia was the actu...

Facebook launches desktop version for Messenger as video calls surge

Facebook Inc on Thursday rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apples Mac and Microsofts Windows to make video chats available on computer screens for Facebook users. The move comes as use of videoconferencing apps like Zo...

Qatar Airways Cargo adds 19 weekly flights to India to take goods using passenger aircraft

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has grounded a majority of planes across the world, Qatar Airways Cargo on Thursday said it has started 19 weekly flights between Doha and India from Wednesday to get goods such as pharmaceutical products ...
