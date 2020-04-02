Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fruit exports likely to be hit due to coronavirus contagion: Expert

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:48 IST
Fruit exports likely to be hit due to coronavirus contagion: Expert

Exports of fruits, including Alphonso mango, grapes and pomegranates, will be hit badly this year following the breakdown of supply chain and lack of demand as the world is grappling with economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an exporter said. The supply to local wholesale markets is normal and on Thursday 100 trucks carrying Alphonso mango arrived at the Vashi market, APMC director Sanjay Pansare told PTI.

"There is a normal supply of fruits and vegetables to the wholesale market here," he said. “The export of Alphonso mango has already begun to Europe and the Middle Eastern countries. However, we are expecting exports to be badly hit and there will be weak demand. During this kind of scenario people usually give preference to essential commodities and imported fruits are considered a luxury,” Pansare opined.

He said even here at the APMC Vashi, there are very few takers for fruits especially for Alphonso which is usually a high demand fruit. Meanwhile, fruit exporter and importer INI Farms Managing Director Pankaj Khandelwal said the company has shipment orders but due to disruption of the supply chain, exporters are not able to ship.

He also said going forward, there is likely to be a slowdown in demand as many nations are witnessing economic slowdown due to the pandemic. Following the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, 19, there was nearly a two-week stoppage of exports of fruits, vegetables and perishable items, he added.  Exports of grapes, Alphonso mango, pomegranate and to some extent bananas are likely to be hit as their peak shipping season is from December to late April, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Oil rockets over 30% as Trump signals end to price war

Oil futures rocketed over 30 percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude outputBrent North Sea crude soared as high as 36.29 per barrel before pairin...

Son: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; fought virus

Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan, died late Wednesday after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus, leaving six sons and a deep legacy. He was 85. Pneumonia was the actu...

Facebook launches desktop version for Messenger as video calls surge

Facebook Inc on Thursday rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apples Mac and Microsofts Windows to make video chats available on computer screens for Facebook users. The move comes as use of videoconferencing apps like Zo...

Qatar Airways Cargo adds 19 weekly flights to India to take goods using passenger aircraft

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has grounded a majority of planes across the world, Qatar Airways Cargo on Thursday said it has started 19 weekly flights between Doha and India from Wednesday to get goods such as pharmaceutical products ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020