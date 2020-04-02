Left Menu
TAFE Ltd to offer free tractor rental for marginalised farmers in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:23 IST
Chennai, Apr 2 (PTI): City-based Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Ltd on Thursday announced a free tractor rental scheme for a period of 90 days, in an attempt to help sustain the livelihoods of farmers in Tamil Nadu during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The scheme to be available across Tamil Nadu would offer 4,400 tractors on a free of cost rental basis to small and marginalised farmers.

TAFE said it is well equipped in implementing the scheme using the JFarm Services digital, platform on Uzhavan mobile application and also through toll-free helpline 1800- 4200-100, a press release said here. "The Rabi season is crucial to sustain the livelihoods of the farmers. At this crucial juncture, TAFE seeks to do its best to support small and marginal farmers of the state to tide over the crisis caused by COVID19 by offering free rental services of Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors," TAFE managing director Mallika Srinivasan said.

TAFE said it has requested the administrative support of the department of agriculture and the district level officials to ensure that the marginalised farmers were able to avail the offer. Agriculture department, principal secretary, Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, "my compliments to TAFE for coming out with the free of cost tractor rental offer to support the small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu..."PTI VIJ PTI PTI

