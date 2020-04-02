Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as oil soars 30%

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:07 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as oil soars 30%

Wall Street bounced on Thursday as hints of a deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia drove a record 30% surge in oil prices, outweighing the shock of a jump in U.S. jobless claims past 6 million.

The S&P energy index, down by half this year, gained 12%, with double-digit gains for majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp helping drive a more than 1% rise for both the S&P 500 and the Dow. U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Russia's Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince to announce an output cut of 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, putting Brent on track for its biggest one-day gain on record.

Apache Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc and Helmerich Payne all gained between 18% and 22% as minds for a moment moved away from the economic damage being wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. "The surge in crude is helping the mood, so we're seeing some relief in markets that have been hammered," said Richard Steinberg, chief market strategist at Colony Group, in Florida.

The first quarter of 2020 was among U.S. stock markets' worst in history, and analysts predict further declines as shutdowns to combat the COVID-19 outbreak drive more corporate budget cuts. Boeing Co, a symbol of America's industrial might, said on Thursday it would offer buyout and early retirement packages to employees, as a near collapse in business activity crushes liquidity and sparks mass staff furloughs.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits last week exceeded the top end of analysts' estimates at 5.25 million as more states enforce sweeping stay-at-home orders to curtail the coronavirus pandemic. "The U.S. labor market has never experienced such a disruption," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial.

"Most will likely say the United States is sitting squarely in a recession right now, but the real question at hand is for how long and to what extent." At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 284.00 points, or 1.36%, at 21,227.51, the S&P 500 was up 33.21 points, or 1.34%, at 2,503.71. The Nasdaq Composite was up 66.19 points, or 0.90%, at 7,426.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc fell 6% after the drugstore retailer reported a steep decline in U.S same-store sales in the last week of March. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 2-to-1 on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and seven new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded two new highs and 53 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, total cases 18,135 - ministry

Turkeys death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 79 to 356 on Thursday, its highest daily rise, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,456 to 18,135, Health Ministry data showed.It said 18,757 tests had ...

Tharoor seeks special economic package for Kerala fishermen from CM

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide an economic package for fishermen in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and implement a special process through which they can continu...

Kremlin denies Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince

The Kremlin on Thursday denied President Vladimir Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after US President Donald Trump made the claim on Twitter, and oil prices rocketedNo, there was no conversation, Putins spokesman Dmitry...

Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000 -Johns Hopkins tally

Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.Reported cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020