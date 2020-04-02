Adani Port cargo volume rises 7 pc to 223 MT in FY20

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday said it achieved a throughput of 223 million tonnes (MT) during the financial year 2019-20, registering a growth of 7 per cent in cargo volume over the previous financial year. Gautam Adani-led APSEZ is the largest commercial port operator in India.

"Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited for the 12-month period ended 31st March, 2020, achieved a throughput of 223 MMT (million metric tonne) across its nine operating ports in India, thus registering 7 per cent cargo volume growth on a year-on-year basis," it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. APSEZ accounts for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country.

It is present across 10 domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha..

