Discussed virus situation with Maha, Bihar, Assam MPs: Pralhad Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday interacted with MPs of Maharashtra, Bihar and Assam to take stock of the measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and assured them of the Centre's full support

Joshi, who holds the coal, mines and parliamentary affairs portfolios, said in a tweet, "At the behest of PM Shri @NarendraModi ji, interacted with MPs of Maharashtra, Bihar and Assam through video conferencing. Took stock of States' preparedness in fighting the #COVID19Pandemic and assured Centre's full support." Pitching for efforts on a war footing to identify and isolate COVID-19 hotspots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hinted at a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown after the 21-day period ends on April 14

The nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the deadly virus infection crossed 2,300, with at least 73 deaths.

