Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insurers, oil majors put FTSE 100 on track for weekly losses

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:59 IST
Insurers, oil majors put FTSE 100 on track for weekly losses

UK's FTSE 100 fell on Friday as oil stocks retreated after a strong showing in the previous session, while insurers tumbled after their European Union counterparts were asked to suspend dividend payments to weather the economic hit from the coronavirus crisis. The blue-chip index fell 1.2% by 0817 GMT, with shares in Legal & General, Aviva and Prudential falling between 2.6% and 6% after the EU regulator asked insurers and reinsurers to temporarily suspend dividends and share buybacks.

Shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell about 3%, with oil prices flat amid doubts over whether a deal to call off the Saudi-Russian price war would go ahead if the U.S. does not scale back output. The domestically focused midcap index dropped 1.1%. Both the major indexes are on course to log weekly losses as data from across the world confirmed investor fears of a sharp economic slump driven by the pandemic.

After Thursday's numbers showed another record surge in U.S. weekly jobless claims, investors are now waiting for data on European services sector activity for March. Defence company BAE Systems dropped 2.1% on deferring a decision on whether to pay its dividend and said it had launched cost control measures after seeing significant disruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kejriwal holds video conference meeting with party MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister and AAPs national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting via video conference with all party MLAs to discuss the relief work carried out by them in their respective assemblies in view of the coronavirus outbr...

Ajanta Pharma commits Rs 6 cr to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Friday said it has committed Rs 6 crore to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. From this amount, Rs 2 crore has been directly contributed to PM-CARES Fund, Ajanta Pharma said in a statement.The rest amoun...

Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 50,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million and fatalities have topped 50,000 as the United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far. Despite more than half the planet liv...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. New England Patriots team plane transporting 1.7 million masks for coronavirus reliefA call for help from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker prompted an unorthodox mission from the New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020