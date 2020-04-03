Ajanta Pharma commits Rs 6 cr to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Friday said it has committed Rs 6 crore to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. From this amount, Rs 2 crore has been directly contributed to PM-CARES Fund, Ajanta Pharma said in a statement.

The rest amount of Rs 4 crore is being spent on activities such as providing ventilators, thermal thermometers, sanitizers and protective gears to Maharashtra government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other agencies and distribution of food grains to migrant labourers and daily wage earners across different locations, it added. A part of this amount is also being used for providing medicines free of cost to various authorities and organisations, Ajanta Pharma said. "Ajanta’s mission to serve global healthcare needs through empathy, innovation and technology has come to the fore with the company standing with the government and patients to overcome the humanitarian crisis triggered by the global spread of COVID-19," Ajanta Pharma MD Yogesh Agrawal said.

