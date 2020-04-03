Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ to hold video conference meeting on Monday: source

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:47 IST
OPEC+ to hold video conference meeting on Monday: source

The OPEC+ grouping led by major oil producer Russia will meet Monday via a video conference, a source close to OPEC said Friday

Leading world crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday made a surprise call for a meeting of the OPEC+ oil producers to "stabilise the oil market", which has been rocked by a price war between the two key players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

5-year-old COVID-19 positive child tests negative: BMC officials

A 5-day-old child from Chembur, who was tested positive for COVID-19, has now been detected negative for the coronavirus, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials on Friday. On March 26, the report of the child and his mother c...

Coronavirus impact: Bookings of residential units in Mumbai region falls 78 pc in Feb-Mar

Residential bookings witnessed a 78 per cent fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region between February and March as compared to January this year, owing to the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the real estate sector, says a repo...

China slashes reserve requirements for small banks to support virus-hit economy

Chinas central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that mid-sized and small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan 56.38 billion in liquidity to shore up the economy, which has been badly jolted by ...

Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu urge people to follow lockdown and stay home

Indian sprinter Hima Das and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Friday urged countrymen to stay at home and follow the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The comments came soon after they attending a meeting with Prime M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020