OPEC+ to hold video conference meeting on Monday: source

OPEC+ to hold video conference meeting on Monday: sourcePTI | Vienna | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:47 IST
The OPEC+ grouping led by major oil producer Russia will meet Monday via a video conference, a source close to OPEC said Friday
Leading world crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday made a surprise call for a meeting of the OPEC+ oil producers to "stabilise the oil market", which has been rocked by a price war between the two key players.
