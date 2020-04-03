COVID-19: MOIL pledges Rs 45 cr to PM-CARES Fund

State-owned MOIL on Friday said it has extended financial assistance of Rs 45 crore towards PM-CARES Fund to fight the spread of coronavirus. Besides, its employees have also come forward to offer their one-day's salary for the cause, MOIL said in a statement.

"The government has urged all the citizens including corporates to contribute in this fund to support the government in fighting against COVID-19. Being a responsible corporate, MOIL has contributed Rs 45 crore to PM-CARES Fund to help in the fight against COVID-19," it said. In addition to this, MOIL has already taken up various preventive measures at all its offices, mines, plant and residential townships to protect its employees and their families against the spread of the deadly virus, the company said.

MOIL, under Ministry of Steel, is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country and operates 11 mines in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

