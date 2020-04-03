Left Menu
Courses Continue Virtually for Students at Vogue Institute of Art and Design During Lockdown

BANGALORE, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even after the lockdown to fight coronavirus, the students at Vogue Institute of Art and Design continue learning their courses through virtual classes. From interior designing to fashion designing, visual arts to jewellery designing, the institute has begun conducting live classes for its students. The field of art and design needs the right balance of theory and practical sessions to meet the industry demands. Keeping this in mind, the faculty members strategically prepared a time table for the classes to be conducted. The students are given live theoretical classes through platforms like Zoom. The students undertake practical sessions through video tutorials which share step-by-step processes to create various designs. To keep track and analyse the learning and growth of every student, they undergo online tests regularly.

The students are given practical assessments through sketch designs and mock-up versions of their ideas. The institute also provides videos related to every course, and reference documents to teach the undergraduate and postgraduate students. The faculty members guide the students while they work on their projects and are available on digital platforms anytime to address all queries and challenges of the students. Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Principal, Vogue Institute of Art and Design, said, "It is essential for the students to make use of this time constructively. Every day counts and we are glad to seek advance technology support for our classes to be conducted through digital platforms. Our classes have been planned in a manner that the students do not come under any pressure once the lockdown ends. We aim to give the best training for our students through virtual platforms." Speaking about the new measures at Vogue Institute of Art and Design, Nandita, a student from Fashion and Apparel Design, said, "The virtual classes have been a great experience. We have more one on one discussions and this new format of live classes has kept us engaged during the lock down. We are glad to learn from this new method." About Vogue Institute of Art and Design: Vogue Institute of Art & Design is a unit of Manduda Educational Trust, a charitable organization registered under the provisions of charitable trust vide no. 352-98/99. The institute has created a niche for itself as a professional Art & Design institute in the country in the realm of design education. Vogue has one of the finest art and design campuses in the country with nearly 800 students studying in various disciplines doing their undergraduate and post-graduate studies in the fields of Fashion, Gems and Jewellery, Interiors, Animation and Graphic designing. Apart from being ISO 9001:2008 certified, Vogue Institute of Art & Design is approved by AICTE (The All India Council for Technical Education), recognized by the Government of India. The courses are affiliated to Bengaluru North University.

