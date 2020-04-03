Left Menu
AutomationEdge Launches Free COVID-19 Crisis Response AppBots

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:36 IST
• AutomationEdge releases two Free Crisis Response app to fight COVID-19 • Self-Report app enables employees to notify employers of their health status • Outreach app notifies employees of emergency situations and collect updates on their status MUMBAI, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutomationEdge, the leading Hyperautomation and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product company has successfully released two COVID-19 Crisis Response AppBots to fight against the pandemic. These AppBots use RPA technology enabling employees to notify about their health status to their employers. The unpredictability of the Coronavirus pandemic has many organizations taking a critical look at fighting the pandemic by trying to track confirmed and potential cases among their employees so that they can take proactive measures and keep everyone safe. The organizations keeping track of who among their staff has symptoms or has tested positive, and how they are coping with work from home quickly can become a logistical nightmare.

• COVID-19 Self Report AppBot simply asks all employees to self-report their health symptoms and status to their employer at regular intervals. This app also helps employees report any other issue which they are facing while working remotely. • COVID-19 Outreach AppBot leverages the AutomationEdge Platform to help companies connect with employees to assess the impact. Employers can reach out by email to provide information and safety measures and request a response to confirm if employees are safe and where they are located.

"As the corona virus continues to infect more people, the key to prevent its further transmission, enhance collaboration and effectiveness would be to equip the organization with more data and patterns related to its staff, and that's what these apps are built to deliver. A well informed citizen, employee or employer can fight against such pandemics effectively," said,Uday Birajdar, CEO & Co- founder, AutomationEdge. This application is hosted on the AutomationEdge RPA Cloud in Amazon. Both these AppBots are free for 1 year and available with a responsive app on the web and phone. Read more here: https://automationedge.com/covid-19-app/ About AutomationEdge AutomationEdge is Hyperautomation platform that helps organizations automate, mundane and repetitive tasks and processes. With strong built-in capabilities including AI, NLU, ML, RPA, Data integration, and iPaaS, it can automate both IT and business operations. AutomationEdge is the only automation product mentioned in both the reports of Gartner - Magic Quadrant for RPA and market guide for IT automation. Website: www.automationedge.com Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/AutomationEdge Twitter:https://twitter.com/AutomationEdge Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automationedge PWR PWR

