Lupin shares zoom over 13 pc after getting USFDA EIR for Aurangabad unit

Shares of Lupin zoomed over 13 per cent after the company said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad, Maharashtra, facility with no action indicated. The scrip jumped 13.05 per cent to close at Rs 654.80 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 14.81 per cent to Rs 665.

On the NSE, shares of the company gained 13.26 per cent to Rs 655.85. The inspection for the facility was carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) between February 10 and February 14, 2020, and concluded with no observations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the receipt of the EIR, Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said: "This takes us a step forward in our efforts of enhancing our compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites." PTI SUM SHW SHW.

