Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as coronavirus ends record job growth

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:41 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as coronavirus ends record job growth

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as the longest period of employment growth on record in the United States came to an abrupt end, with data showing that hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs last month due to the coronavirus.

The Labor Department's report confirmed that a recession was underway as business activity came to a standstill, but investors fear it did not reflect the full extent of the economic pain as the survey considered data until mid-March. With the S&P 500 down about 25% from its mid-February record highs, or nearly $7 trillion in market value, analysts said the magnitude of the decline in payrolls had been priced in to a large degree.

"The market already knew that job losses recently have been historic and tremendous," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan. "We are coming to terms with just how significant this is going to be. The data will be very bad before it gets much worse in April and May, before we start seeing improvements."

The worldwide spread of the virus has forced billions of people to stay indoors and pushed entire sectors to the brink of collapse, leading to mass layoffs and dramatic steps by companies to raise cash. Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it would furlough some U.S. employees this month, while sources said luxury retailer Neiman Marcus was stepping up preparations to seek bankruptcy protection.

Disney's shares fell 3.5%, while Under Armour shed 3% after saying it would temporarily lay off employees at its U.S. stores. Economists have cut their forecasts for U.S. GDP, with Morgan Stanley now predicting a 38% contraction in the second quarter.

Analysts also expect company profits to fall as earnings season begin, but said actual numbers from the quarter will likely be given little importance. "There's really very little that you can take away from (earnings) other than some insights to actually how are these businesses set up to weather the pandemic and where will they be once it begins to show signs of passing," Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

At 11:32 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 350.97 points, or 1.64%, at 21,062.47, the S&P 500 was down 38.02 points, or 1.50%, at 2,488.88 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 101.57 points, or 1.36%, at 7,385.74. Raytheon Technologies Corp, formed by the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon Co, shed 6.5% as it pulled 2020 outlook for its aerospace units.

Tesla Inc jumped 8% after the electric-car maker said production and deliveries of its Model Y sport utility vehicle were ahead of schedule, as it delivered the highest number of vehicles in any first quarter to date. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.15-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.83-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 99 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Putin: we want joint action on global oil markets to cut 10 mln bpd

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia wanted to see joint action on global oil markets and a production cut of around 10 million barrels per day of oil.Speaking in televised comments, Putin said Russia was ready to work with t...

New York reports highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths

New York has registered the highest daily increase in the number of deaths related to coronavirus with fatalities now standing at 2,935, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the sta...

Telangana CM backs PM's call, asks people to light lamps on Sunday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday urged people in the state to light lamps at 9 PM on April5 as sought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to display collective spirit in the fight against the coronavirus. People should lig...

IT Ministry starts hackathon to find solutions for coronavirus

The Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY on Friday started a hackathon to find working solutions for overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. Aim of this hackathon is to strengthen fight against COVID19.The winning ideas from few top participating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020