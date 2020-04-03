COVID-19 pandemic: Tata AIA Life offers additional Rs 5 lakh benefit at no cost

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday announced additional Rs 5 lakh benefit at no extra premium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemics. As part of Tata AIA Life's initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19-related additional benefit up to Rs 5 lakh at no additional cost, it said in a release.

Besides, all active agents of Tata AIA Life Insurance along with their spouse and children will be reimbursed up to Rs 25,000 in case of hospitalisation due to COVID-19. The company said all policyholders of Tata AIA will get an additional benefit equal to the base sum assured or Rs 5 lakh, whichever is lower for valid death claims due to COVID-19.

This benefit is applicable for all valid death claims with date of death on or before June 30. Tata AIA Life Insurance MD & CEO Rishi Srivastava said, "We are all collectively facing a situation like never before. This is an opportunity for each one of us to come forward and serve society." PTI KPM HRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

