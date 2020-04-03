Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic: Tata AIA Life offers additional Rs 5 lakh benefit at no cost

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:06 IST
COVID-19 pandemic: Tata AIA Life offers additional Rs 5 lakh benefit at no cost

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday announced additional Rs 5 lakh benefit at no extra premium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemics. As part of Tata AIA Life's initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19-related additional benefit up to Rs 5 lakh at no additional cost, it said in a release.

Besides, all active agents of Tata AIA Life Insurance along with their spouse and children will be reimbursed up to Rs 25,000 in case of hospitalisation due to COVID-19. The company said all policyholders of Tata AIA will get an additional benefit equal to the base sum assured or Rs 5 lakh, whichever is lower for valid death claims due to COVID-19.

This benefit is applicable for all valid death claims with date of death on or before June 30. Tata AIA Life Insurance MD & CEO Rishi Srivastava said, "We are all collectively facing a situation like never before. This is an opportunity for each one of us to come forward and serve society." PTI KPM HRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

LTA give 20 million pound rescue package to grassroots tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association has pledged a 20 million 24 million rescue package to protect the sports grassroots in Britain during the coronavirus. Just two days after Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, the LTA an...

SpiceJet works out deferral arrangements for foreign exchange facility

SpiceJet on Friday said it has worked out deferral arrangements with financial institutions for its foreign exchange facility. Commercial flight operations have been suspended till April 14 as part of larger efforts to prevent spreading of ...

German virus data offers 'hope' but curbs must stay, says Merkel

Latest figures which show the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in Germany are a cause for hope, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday, but warned that it was too early to relax restrictions on public life. Germany has shut schools, banne...

Putin: we want joint action on global oil markets to cut 10 mln bpd

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia wanted to see joint action on global oil markets and a production cut of around 10 million barrels per day of oil.Speaking in televised comments, Putin said Russia was ready to work with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020