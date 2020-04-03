Haryana announces relief on fixed charges for heavy power consumers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced relief for power consumers with heavy load with a waiver on fixed charges subject to conditions. The move will benefit big power consumers, mainly industrialists and businessmen whose units are shut in view of the present crisis situation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

If the consumption for 50 kilowatt load is 50 per cent or less, then the fixed charges of previous and the current month will be waived. Apart from this, High Tension (HT) connections larger than 50 kW, the fixed charges up to a maximum limit of Rs 10,000 will be waived, an official statement quoting Chief Minister said. Khattar urged industrialists, businessmen, and traders to treat and take care of their workers and labourers working for them as their family members and not to retrench them or deduct their salaries. He said that in this hour of crisis, “we all have to stand together to care for all such families together”.

He called upon every section of the society to stand united to fight against COVID-19. The Chief Minister assured the people of the State that the State government has made elaborate arrangements to tackle this situation while adding that dedicated teams of district administration, doctors, paramedics, sanitation workers, police, NGO's, volunteers, are working round-the-clock to ensure the safety and availability of essential commodities to each household.

Expressing the gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, police, sanitation workers, government employees, and others engaged in other essential services, he said that in this hour of crisis, they are continuously working towards safeguarding the nation's interest..

