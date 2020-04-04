Encore's India Operation donates Rs 50 lakhs to Haryana Corona Relief Fund

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] April 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Midland Credit Management (MCM), an Encore Capital Group company, is counted among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-Business Process Management (BPM) 2019, as per the GPTW survey. As a responsible corporate citizen, the company believes in cultivating a culture anchored around its people, consumers and community. On April 1, 2020, MCM, in India, donated Rs 50 lakhs to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund with a view to support the state in its effort to control the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted lives across the nation. The company has also made available hand sanitizers and face masks for the local law enforcement personnel.

"I hope that our donation to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund makes a difference in the fight against coronavirus and encourages other donors, corporate or individual, to come forward in similar socially relevant ways. Honestly, at this point in time, prevention through self-discipline is our greatest hope," stated Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of MCM in India. MCM is not new to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) domain in India. The company has been supporting education of underprivileged children for more than a decade, including a current initiative through its NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) partner, Rainbow Homes.

Besides, the company periodically holds goods and dry ration donation drives for neglected sections and has institutionalized several eco-friendly practices at the workplace. MCM employees have also always stepped up to support causes that impact the nation, be it the Kerala floods, or distress situations in Assam and Bihar.

As of now, almost half of the employees voluntarily contribute to CSR initiatives through payroll donation. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.