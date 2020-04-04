Left Menu
Development News Edition

Encore's India Operation Donates INR 50 Lakhs to Haryana Corona Relief Fund

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:00 IST
Encore's India Operation Donates INR 50 Lakhs to Haryana Corona Relief Fund

Reiterates its commitment for safer and healthier community GURUGRAM, India, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland Credit Management (MCM), an Encore Capital Group company, is counted among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-Business Process Management (BPM) 2019, as per the GPTW survey. As a responsible corporate citizen, the company believes in cultivating a culture anchored around its people, consumers and community. On April 1, 2020, MCM, in India, donated INR 50 lakhs to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund with a view to support the state in its effort to control the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted lives across the nation. The company has also made available hand sanitizers and face masks for the local law enforcement personnel.

"I hope that our donation to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund makes a difference in the fight against coronavirus and encourages other donors, corporate or individual, to come forward in similar socially relevant ways. Honestly, at this point in time, prevention through self-discipline is our greatest hope," states Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of MCM in India. MCM is not new to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) domain in India. The company has been supporting education of underprivileged children for more than a decade, including a current initiative through its NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) partner, Rainbow Homes. Besides, the company periodically holds goods and dry ration donation drives for neglected sections and has institutionalized several eco-friendly practices at the workplace.

MCM employees have also always stepped up to support causes that impact the nation, be it the Kerala floods, or distress situations in Assam and Bihar. As of now, almost half of the employees voluntarily contribute to CSR initiatives through payroll donation. About Midland Credit Management Midland Credit Management (MCM) is a company that works with consumers to resolve their past-due financial obligations. Since 1953, MCM has been working with consumers to achieve a healthy financial outlook by empowering consumers through education and customized payment plans.

Encore Capital Group Inc, MCM's parent company, is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com. More information about the company's Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at https://www.midlandcreditonline.com/. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

9 of 14 coronavirus patients cured in Ladakh

Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, a senior government official said on SaturdayCommissioner Secretary Health, Rigzin Samphel, in a tweet said, 2 two more positiv...

D’Souza assumes charge as MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products

New Delhi, Apr 4 PTI&#160;FCMG firm Tata Consumer Products on Saturday said Sunil DSouza has assumed charge as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Tata Consumer Products was formed in February 2020 following the me...

Vietnam protests Beijing's sinking of South China Sea boat

Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the disputed South China Sea.The Vietnamese fishing vesse...

WHO, IMF say saving lives 'prerequisite' to save jobs

The WHO and IMF chiefs insisted Friday that saving lives was a prerequisite to saving livelihoods in the coronavirus pandemic -- a crisis they called one of humanitys darkest hours. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020