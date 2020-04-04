Left Menu
Hyundai commits support to central, state govts to fight Covid-19

04-04-2020
Hyundai commits support to central, state govts to fight Covid-19
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, on Saturday said it will contribute relief funds to the central and state governments to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The foundation said it is also preparing to provide the Indian medical fraternity with much needed protective and patient care equipment.

"In these challenging times, our global vision 'Progress for Humanity', holds us firmly rooted in core values of community service," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement. The company is committed to supporting India in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis and it is advancing its CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society and communities, he added.

The automaker will contribute to PM CARES Fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. It will also provide advanced COVID-19 diagnostic kits imported from South Korea.

HMIF said it will also join hands with a local manufacturer to enhance the production of ventilators to meet growing demand in Tamil Nadu and other states. Besides, it is working on in-house development of a prototype ventilator which has already been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government for consideration, the automaker said.

