Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSLDC on lights-out: Taking necessary precaution to deal with any eventualities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:26 IST
MSLDC on lights-out: Taking necessary precaution to deal with any eventualities

With power demand likely to suddenly drop at 9 pm in Maharahstra on Sunday following the Prime Minister's blackout appeal, state load dispatch centre said it is taking all necessary precautions to deal with any eventualities and has urged people to not switch off home appliances to ensure grid stability. Maharashtra state load dispatch centre has instructed power generators and discoms to take immediate steps and be prepared with a mechanism from 8 pm to 10 pm to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and to maintain grid stability.

MSLDC has also instructed all local bodies across the state as well as distribution firms to keep all the street lights on during the period and continue its supply to all the essential commercial establishments. "We do not feel there will be a serious impact on the grid, but from our side we are taking all the necessary precautions and putting the systems in place to deal with any such eventualities," a MSLDC official said.

He further noted that since the country's entire power system is connected on one grid, other states also need to ramp up their system to ensure complete grid stability. In its action plan, MSLDC noted that the blackout could result in a sudden drop in state demand in the range of 1,700-1,750 MW and result in an increase in system frequency.

It further said the reduction in the load may result in high system voltages across 400kV and 765kV, which may further result in increased voltages in the lower network. "To mitigate such a scenario and to operate the Maharashtra power system in safe, stable and secure manner, all generating companies should strictly adhere to the instructions and verify high/low frequency trip setting along with time delay setting if any and communicate the same to MSLDC," it said.

For discoms, MSLDC said that they should ensure no switching on/off of the distribution feeders during this duration. It has also instructed them to inform its consumers to only switch off lights and continue using other electronic equipment.

Meanwhile, as a backup, MSLDC has asked Tata Power and state power generator Mahagenco to keep their hydro power stations, having capacities of 477 Mw and 2,190 Mw, respectively, available for system operation for meeting the power demand soon after the nine minutes blackout. Hydro power is an important tool for grid management during such events, which can be easily ramped up or down immediately as required, unlike the conventional sources of power or even wind and solar.

"Besides, the gas power plant at Uran, which is currently operating at 261 MW shall be utilised to match demand during this condition in addition to hydro as per instructions of MSLDC," it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to 130 crore citizens to light a lamp, candle or shine a mobile flashlight to dispel the darkness spread by coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search a hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists a...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown:Drones help Ahmedabad cops to track down violators

In a bid to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in Ahmedabad, police are taking the help of drones to track down people who violate norms, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Drones are also coming handy for the police in ale...

18 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, tally reaches 48

With 18 new patients of coronavirus reported in Haryana on Saturday, the total number of active cases in the state rose to 48. According to the Sate Health Department, 13 cases were found in Palwal, one in Kaithal and two each in Gurugram a...

Soccer-Liverpool furlough staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Premier League leaders Liverpool have furloughed some of their staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff, the club said on Saturday. Liverpool added on thei...

TMC unlikely to attend PM's interaction with floor leaders of parties

The Trinamool Congress will not attend the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on April 8, party sources said on Saturday. Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link.Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020