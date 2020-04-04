MSLDC on lights-out: Taking necessary precaution to deal with any eventualities

With power demand likely to suddenly drop at 9 pm in Maharahstra on Sunday following the Prime Minister's blackout appeal, state load dispatch centre said it is taking all necessary precautions to deal with any eventualities and has urged people to not switch off home appliances to ensure grid stability. Maharashtra state load dispatch centre has instructed power generators and discoms to take immediate steps and be prepared with a mechanism from 8 pm to 10 pm to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and to maintain grid stability.

MSLDC has also instructed all local bodies across the state as well as distribution firms to keep all the street lights on during the period and continue its supply to all the essential commercial establishments. "We do not feel there will be a serious impact on the grid, but from our side we are taking all the necessary precautions and putting the systems in place to deal with any such eventualities," a MSLDC official said.

He further noted that since the country's entire power system is connected on one grid, other states also need to ramp up their system to ensure complete grid stability. In its action plan, MSLDC noted that the blackout could result in a sudden drop in state demand in the range of 1,700-1,750 MW and result in an increase in system frequency.

It further said the reduction in the load may result in high system voltages across 400kV and 765kV, which may further result in increased voltages in the lower network. "To mitigate such a scenario and to operate the Maharashtra power system in safe, stable and secure manner, all generating companies should strictly adhere to the instructions and verify high/low frequency trip setting along with time delay setting if any and communicate the same to MSLDC," it said.

For discoms, MSLDC said that they should ensure no switching on/off of the distribution feeders during this duration. It has also instructed them to inform its consumers to only switch off lights and continue using other electronic equipment.

Meanwhile, as a backup, MSLDC has asked Tata Power and state power generator Mahagenco to keep their hydro power stations, having capacities of 477 Mw and 2,190 Mw, respectively, available for system operation for meeting the power demand soon after the nine minutes blackout. Hydro power is an important tool for grid management during such events, which can be easily ramped up or down immediately as required, unlike the conventional sources of power or even wind and solar.

"Besides, the gas power plant at Uran, which is currently operating at 261 MW shall be utilised to match demand during this condition in addition to hydro as per instructions of MSLDC," it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to 130 crore citizens to light a lamp, candle or shine a mobile flashlight to dispel the darkness spread by coronavirus.

