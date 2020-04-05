Left Menu
Chef Ranveer Brar conducts largest online culinary masterclass exclusively for IIHM students before e-Chat exam

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has set milestones again in the world of hospitality education even in times of distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: 05-04-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 08:57 IST
Chef Ranveer Brar Instagram post. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has set milestones again in the world of hospitality education even in times of distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Falling back on a robust digital network, the leading hospitality education chain once again proved to the world that nothing stops them from keeping their commitment to education and growth of their students.

In this time, when everyone is forced to be confined to their houses, iconic Chef Ranveer Brar conducted an online masterclass only for IIHM students on April 3rd from his Mumbai home. This was a unique and wonderful opportunity for all students of IIHM across all ten campuses in India and the world to watch Chef Brar's masterclass. With so many students and even some teachers going live to watch the class, this indeed became the largest online masterclass that has ever taken place.

Students and teachers across all campuses joined the iconic chef's online class. Starting with the regular safety warnings of maintaining social distancing and staying at home, Chef Brar gave students a detailed idea of Indian cuisine, defining tastes, ingredients and cooking styles typical of each region of India. The masterclass was interactive as students messaged questions to Chef Brar. "I was extremely happy to conduct the largest online culinary masterclass, exclusively for IIHM", said Chef Brar while encouraging about taking online lessons.

Students and faculty of IIHM were equally excited about this new method of learning, that too from the comfort of their homes. "It was a wonderful experience watching Chef Ranveer Brar speak on Indian cuisine, that too sitting at home", said Tanmay Singhal, first year student of IIHM Kolkata. "I think lots of students are getting to learn the same thing together at online classes. I think this was a wonderful opportunity for all of us to get to watch Chef Ranveer Brar tell us so much about Indian cuisine", said Shrestha Saha, another student.

"Thank you for taking time indeed, Chef Ranveer Brar. Students are having a great learning experience through this", said Vaibhav Patel, Senior Chef faculty of IIHM Ahmedabad. Chef Brar's masterclass also showed IIHM's commitment to education to prospective students who will appear for the first ever online e-Chat exams on April, 14th, 15th and 16th, 2020.

