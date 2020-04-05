Penguin Random House offers quarantine reading list

Penguin Random House India has offered a quarantine reading list of books for the coronavirus lockdown period. Among the recommendations for adult fiction are "The Death of Jesus" by JM Coetzee, "The Boy from the Woods" by Harlan Coben, "Soar: A Novel" by Amit Majmudar, "Sarojini's Mother" by Kunal Basu, "Not All Those Who Wander" by Arjun Nath, "Trending in Love" by Pankaj Dubey, "The Girl Who Disappeared" by Vikrant Khanna and "Crown of Seven Stars" by Gitanjali Murari.

Some culinary books are also in the reading list - "Uparwali Chai" by Pamela Timms, "Party Like a Star" by Shilarna Vaze, "Bhagwaan Ke Pakwaan" by Varud Gupta and Devang Singh, and Pooja Makhija's "N For Nourish". Non-fiction books include "Bahawalpur" by Anabel Lyod, "The Other Side of the Divide" by Sameer Arshad Khatlani, and "An Officer and his Holiness" by Rani Singh.

In sports, some books recommended are "Howzatt Butterfingers" by Khyrunnisa A, "Let's Play!: Puffin Book of Sports Stories" by Harsha Bhogle and "Dear Me", a collection of letters from some of the most-celebrated names in sports by HT Media. There are many books for children too - "The Best of Tenali Raman", "The Girl Who Stole an Elephant" by Nizrana Farook, "Journey to the Forbidden City" by Deepa Agarwal, and "I Hate my Curly Hair" besides few from Penguin's Hook Book Series - "Hey Diddle Diddle" (Anushka Ravishankar), "My Daddy and the Well" (Jerry Pinto), "A Quiet Girl" by Paro Anand, and "Who's There?” by Hansda Sowvendra.

Two recommended books for children are science related - "From Leeches to Slug Glue" by Roopa Pai and "Reignited Volume 2" by Srijan Pal Singh..

