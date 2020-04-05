Left Menu
HCL Tech sets up COVID-19 control centre in Noida

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:27 IST
HCL Technologies has set up a control centre for the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration to help respond to citizens' queries about coronavirus. The Integrated Control Centre has been set up by HCL at one of its facilities in Noida with support from the district administration, police, health department and Noida as well as Greater Noida Authority, the IT firm said in a statement. The "all-in-one" control room can be reached on toll free number 18004192211 and it will help screen callers and queries before referring them to a team of doctors appointed by the government for further course of recommendation, it added.

The control centre includes processes for following up and reporting of all unconfirmed, suspected, foreign return cases as well as mobile tracking and monitoring of all home quarantine cases and inputs from official government authorities, the statement noted. "This centre will play a critical part in our response to the pandemic and also help us safeguard our citizens," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

