Oil prices decline $3 a barrel as market remains uncertain on supply outlook

Oil prices decline $3 a barrel as market remains uncertain on supply outlookReuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 03:44 IST
Global benchmark oil prices traded $3 a barrel lower as the market opened for Monday's trading session, reflecting fears of oversupply after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. The price decline may be muted because Saudi Arabia sent a signal that a production cut deal may be ahead, and the United States has said it will put pressure on Saudi Arabia and its allies for such a deal.
"I don't know that anyone is going to get too aggressively short before the meeting," said Robert McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group in Bethesda, Maryland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- United States
- Russia
- Bethesda
- Maryland
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases pass 500; Emirates cancels passenger flights
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread
Russia settles oil spat with Belarus amid stand off with Saudi Arabia -sources
Germany's Qiagen starts shipping coronavirus diagnostic tests to United States