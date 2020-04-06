Trade Me announces new way to trade essential things during lockdown

Trade Me has today announced a new way for Kiwis to buy and sell the essential things they may need while New Zealand is at COVID-19 alert level 4.

Trade Me's Head of Marketplace Lisa Stewart said this step allows anyone to trade essential items onsite during the lockdown. "We want to make sure our members are able to get the things they may need during isolation quickly and safely. This means that from today, we are allowing both casual and professional sellers to list items in approved essential categories."

Ms. Stewart said the safety of buyers and sellers was Trade Me's top priority. "We are working closely with our delivery partners and members to ensure everyone is following appropriate public health measures at every stage of the trade.

"All members must follow the Government's alert level 4 restrictions and our COVID-19 safe trading guidelines, and pricing of items must be in line with our National Disaster & Civil Emergency policy."

Essential listings are live now including heating equipment, medical supplies, baby gear, phones, computers, pet supplies, food, health and wellbeing products, and car parts. With more being added each day.

Ms. Stewart said the company had also put measures in place to ensure all trades were contactless. "We recommend sellers use our 'Book a courier' service, eliminating the need to leave their house, and our courier partners are following strict contactless delivery processes. All payments must also be made through our instant online payment service Ping or bank transfer."

Ms. Stewart said anyone not following these guidelines will likely have their account suspended.

