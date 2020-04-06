Left Menu
Development News Edition

Safe-haven German Bund yields edge up on coronavirus hopes

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:50 IST
Safe-haven German Bund yields edge up on coronavirus hopes

Yields on safe-haven German government bonds crept higher on Monday, reflecting a slightly brighter tone in world markets as the death toll from the coronavirus slowed across major European nations including France and Italy. But the selloff was modest, reflecting heightened uncertainty triggered by the virus outbreak and significant damage inflicted on the economy.

Italy reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday, while France's daily death count fell in the past 24 hours and admissions into intensive care also slowed. "With aggressive policies of social distancing and testing (and good healthcare systems), there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, said in a note.

"But now the bad news: It’s still a long tunnel." Analysts note that the United States and Britain are still yet to see a peak in terms of coronavirus cases, while countries in Asia that had successfully managed to control the first stage of the virus outbreak are now battling a second wave.

The toll the lockdowns will have on economic growth globally, alongside massive central bank easing, suggested bond yields would remain low for some time, they said. Orders for German-made goods dropped 1.4% in February, data showed on Monday, as a sharp fall in orders from abroad hinted at the likely impact of the coronavirus on the exporting powerhouse's economic prospects.

In early Monday trade, most bond yields in top-rated euro zone countries rose around 2-3 basis points . Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was last up 3 bps at -0.40% -- well above record lows hit a month ago at around -0.91% but also below recent 10-month highs at -0.14%.

Italian bond yields dipped, highlighting the more upbeat tone to risk assets, with 10-year yields a touch lower on the day at 1.53%. Modest moves across euro zone bond markets were expected ahead of a Eurogroup meeting that kicks off on Tuesday to address further ways to protect the euro zone economy from the coronavirus fallout.

Euro zone finance ministers must have an open discussion on so-called 'coronabonds' as a tool to combat the economic damage, their chairman Mario Centeno said at the weekend. "While virus hopes support risk sentiment, the periphery should be held back by still low odds for coronabonds and ratings already start weakening," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa to give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyrappa on Monday said he will give up one meal in response to the call given by BJP national president J P Nadda to party workers to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown to mark t...

Virus: Arjun Kapoor donates to various charities, urges others to do their bit

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Monday said he is contributing to a number of charity organisations fighting against the coronavirus crisis in the country, urging his fans to do their bit. The actor said he would contribute to the PM-CARES f...

Norwegian Air's March traffic tumbles 60% amid virus lockdown

Norwegian Airs passenger volume fell by 60 year-on-year in March as the company gradually grounded its fleet amid global efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.The company has said it will cancel 85 of its flights in the time a...

UK shares rises as coronavirus-related deaths slow

UK shares gained on Monday as investors cheered signs of slowing coronavirus-related deaths in the hotspots of western Europe. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 2.9 by 0812 GMT, but was still underperforming its European peers, weighed down by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020