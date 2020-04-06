Rockets hit near site of foreign oil firms, state-run companies in Iraq's Basra - sources

Rockets landed near a site connected with foreign oil firms and state-run companies in Iraq's southern city of Basra early on Monday, without causing damage or casualties, oil and police sources said.

The rockets, which police said were three Katyusha and were launched at about 3 a.m. local time, hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Basra, they said.

