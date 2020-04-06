Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU approves UK 50 bn pound scheme for virus-hit firms

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:16 IST
EU approves UK 50 bn pound scheme for virus-hit firms

The European Union gave the go ahead on Monday to a British scheme to provide a 50-billion-pound (57-billion-euro) "umbrella" to shield private businesses from the coronavirus epidemic. The United Kingdom left the bloc at the end of January, but EU law still applies until the end of a post-Brexit transition period, and would normally restrict state subsidies.

But Brussels has promised to show "full flexibility" in its rules as capitals scramble to shore up employers pummelled by the virus and the associated national lockdowns. Britain has set aside a fund to provide direct grants and subsidised public loans to key businesses and to encourage research into preventing, treating or curing the virus.

In a statement published on Monday, the European Commission confirmed that it would give the package the green light, as it done two smaller British schemes announced last month. On March 23 Britain ordered a three-week shutdown of non-essential shops and services to limit transmission of the virus, which has now killed more than 600 people there.

Similar measures have been adopted across Europe and around the world, and economists see a sharp global recession this year as inevitable..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Salaries of Analytics Professionals Grew by 14.3 Percent Since Last Year

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India According to the sixth edition of the annual study report by Analytics India Magazine and Jigsaw Academy titled Analytics India Salary Study 2020- By AIM and Jigsaw Academy, the salaries in...

Swiss coronavirus deaths hit 584, positive tests rise to 21,652

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 584, the countrys public health agency said on Monday, from 559 people on Sunday.The number of positive tests also increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, it said. ...

Pak court terms overcrowding in jails as 'unconstitutional', empowers inmates to sue govt

A Pakistani high court has termed overcrowding in jails as unconstitutional and ruled that a prisoner can sue the government and prison authorities for inhuman treatment during imprisonment. The Islamabad High Court IHC, issuing its verdict...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, European currencies cheered by slowdown in COVID-19 toll

Most developing world stocks rose on Monday and European currencies gained as investors took heart from a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in Europe.The death toll from the virus appeared to be slowing across several Eur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020