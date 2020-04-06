Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's domestic air traffic to fall to 90 mn this fiscal: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:32 IST
India's domestic air traffic to fall to 90 mn this fiscal: Report

Domestic air traffic is expected to drop to 80-90 million passengers in the current fiscal and delivery of more than 200 planes to Indian carriers are likely to be deferred by up to two years, according to a report. "The combination of COVID-related travel restrictions and an economic downturn is likely to result in 1Q FY2021 being a virtual washout for the Indian industry.

"The second quarter is historically the weakest period for demand and hence airlines are only likely to limp back into recovery," aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Monday. As a result, CAPA said the majority of the fleet is likely to be surplus to requirement during the first half of the current financial year.

In its report titled 'COVID-19 &  the State of Indian Aviation Industry,' the aviation consultancy forecast domestic traffic to decline to around 80-90 million this fiscal from an estimated 140 million in FY2020. International traffic is expected to fall from approximately 70 million in the previous financial year to 35-40 million passengers or may be even less in the current fiscal.

While giving the forecast, CAPA India said it is initial estimate and would be continually revised. Domestic and international flights have been suspended till April 15 amid nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

A gradual path towards normalcy could be expected towards Q3 and Q4, CAPA India said. According to the report, airlines that are offered concessions by lessors would need to take a strategic call on whether they require all of their aircraft.

The holding costs of maintaining a larger fleet may outweigh the concession available. More than 200 aircraft -- scheduled for delivery over the next couple of years, including 56 MAX aircraft -- are likely to be deferred by 1-2 years, it said.

"Starting from the end of April-2020, Indian carriers are initially expected to seek to return up to 100 aircraft to lessors, especially older equipment and those that may be closer to the expiry of their terms. "The number of returned aircraft will continue to increase significantly up until September-2020, possibly reaching 200-250, or even higher," the report said.

Since aircraft lessors would have limited customers to whom they can remarket returned aircraft, they may be willing to negotiate temporary rental holidays, CAPA India said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

One more COVID-19 death in TN: 50 people test positive

One more COVID-19 death was reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday while 50 people tested positive for coronavirus, including 48 returnees of the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, taking the total number of cases to 621, a senior official said. A 57-ye...

AP-NORC poll: Pandemic impact varies by age, income level

Americans are increasingly taking preventative measures, including staying away from large crowds and avoiding touching their hands to their faces, to confront the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC...

Simbhaoli Sugars' Trust Hand Sanitisers hailed as truly a public-private partnership 'For Rural India, by Rural India' in India's fight against COVID-19

Hapur Uttar Pradesh India, April 6 ANI PRNewswire Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, whose manufacturing units are located in rural Uttar Pradesh, will aim to distribute its sanitisers to over 50 percent of all rural districts of India, with a focus...

COVID-19: CPI(M) slams Centre for suspending MPLAD scheme

Instead of suspending the MPLAD scheme, the Centre should scrap the Central Vista plan and transfer all funds from electoral bonds to tackle the coronavirus crisis, the CPIM said on Monday. CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said by sus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020