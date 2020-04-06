Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discoms obligated to pay for electricity within 45 days: Power Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:46 IST
Discoms obligated to pay for electricity within 45 days: Power Ministry

With its relief being construed as a moratorium on payments, the Union Power Ministry has clarified that electricity distribution companies will continue to be obligated to pay for power within 45 days of presentation of the bill. It, however, lowered late payment charges for the period between March 24 and June 30.

In a letter addressed to heads of power/energy departments of all states, the Union Power Ministry on Monday said there has been some "misconception" regarding its last month order that had relaxed norms for a payment security mechanism. "It is made clear the obligation to pay for the power within 45 days of the presentation of the bill (or the period given in the power purchase agreement) remains the same," it said.

As per the relief granted last month, the distribution companies will need to either deposit or give Letter of Credit (LoC) for 50 per cent of the cost of power they want to buy. The remaining will have to be paid within the period given in the PPA, failing which the delayed payment surcharge will apply, it said. Since August last year, energy distribution companies, or discoms, are required to set up a payment security mechanism like a letter of credit from a financial institution, for buying electricity from a generator. In case of a default, this LoC is encashed.

On March 28, the Union Government approved a financial relief package for the power sector that provided for easing of payment security mechanism for three months and reduced payment security amount by half for future power purchases. This was done to help discoms battling non-payment in nationwide lockdown.

In the letter on Monday, the ministry said late payment surcharge is applicable in case of nonpayment of dues within the stipulated period. This surcharge in most cases goes up to 18 per cent per year. "Keeping in mind the present situation, the Government of India have vide letter dated March 28, 2020 advised the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to reduce the rates of late payment surcharge applicable for the period March 24, 2020, to June 30, 2020," it said.

From July 1, the delayed payment surcharge shall apply at the rate given in the power purchase agreement (PPA). "The obligation to pay for power within 45 days of the presentation of the bill or as provided in the PPA remains unchanged," it said. "Obligation to pay for capacity charges as per the PPA shall continue, as does the obligation to pay for transmission charges." The letter went on to state that efforts are also being made to infuse some liquidity in the power sector, the details of which would be shared with Discoms shortly.

"However, Discoms may also raise funds, if required, to meet this crisis," it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

'Aliens' star Jay Benedict dies due to COVID-19 complications

Actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in film Aliens and TV show Emmerdale, has passed away due to complications arising from the coronavirus. He was 68. The actor died on April 4, a week before his 69th birthday, following a battle ...

Coronavirus: Community health survey in Goa between Apr 10-12

The Goa government will carry out a community health survey between April 10-12 as part of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. The survey will map a persons travel history and check ...

Women and low-paid among worst hit by UK coronavirus job cuts

By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Low-paid workers, young people and women are most likely to have lost work in Britain due to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus lockdown, researchers said on Monday.Befo...

One more COVID-19 death in TN: 50 people test positive

One more COVID-19 death was reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday while 50 people tested positive for coronavirus, including 48 returnees of the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, taking the total number of cases to 621, a senior official said. A 57-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020