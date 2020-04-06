Left Menu
Development News Edition

India exports nearly 29 lakh tonne sugar in 2019-20 mkt yr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:05 IST
India exports nearly 29 lakh tonne sugar in 2019-20 mkt yr

India has exported 28.68 lakh of sugar so far in the current marketing year ending September on the back of assistance offered by the government to boost shipments, a trade association said on Monday. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

According to All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), mills have exported 28,68,533 tonne from October 1, 2019 till April 4, 2020. India exported sugar to 58 countries, but 65 per cent of the total shipments were to Iran, Somalia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Mills have contracted to export 38 lakh tonne of sugar so far, AISTA said in a statement.

The government has allowed export of 6 million tonne of sugar under Maximum Admissible Export Quota (MAEQ) during the 2019-20 marketing year to liquidate surplus sugar in the global markets. In February, industry body ISMA had said that India's sugar export may cross 50 lakh tonnes in the marketing year ending September on higher demand.

The country had exported 38 lakh tonnes during the 2018-19 marketing year. The Centre has taken many steps in 2019-20 as well to help sugar mills clear cane dues.

It has created buffer stocks of 40 lakh tonne of sugar, costing Rs 1,674 crore to the exchequer. That apart, an assistance of Rs 6,268 crore is being provided to help mills export 60 lakh tonne of sugar. The government is also encouraging diversion of excess sugarcane and sugar to produce ethanol for blending with petrol.

According to the food ministry, the sugar production is estimated at 273 lakh tonne in 2019-20 as against domestic consumption of 260 lakh tonnes In the previous year, sugar output was 331 lakh tonne as compared to 259 lakh tonne domestic demand..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-No turning back after central bankers' 'seismic' stimulus shift

The worlds top central bankers have pulled out all the stops in their fight against the coronavirus fallout, taking money printing to extremes that may become the new normal long after the pandemic is over.The tools used by the Federal Rese...

'Aliens' star Jay Benedict dies due to COVID-19 complications

Actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in film Aliens and TV show Emmerdale, has passed away due to complications arising from the coronavirus. He was 68. The actor died on April 4, a week before his 69th birthday, following a battle ...

Coronavirus: Community health survey in Goa between Apr 10-12

The Goa government will carry out a community health survey between April 10-12 as part of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. The survey will map a persons travel history and check ...

Women and low-paid among worst hit by UK coronavirus job cuts

By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Low-paid workers, young people and women are most likely to have lost work in Britain due to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus lockdown, researchers said on Monday.Befo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020