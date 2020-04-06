Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Israel cuts key rate to 0.1%, signals possible negative rates

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:50 IST
Bank of Israel cuts key rate to 0.1%, signals possible negative rates

The Bank of Israel on Monday lowered its benchmark interest rate to 0.1% from 0.25%, its first rate cut in five years, and its governor signalled a willingness to move to negative rates if the economy deteriorates much further.

It also expanded its repo transactions and will provide three-year loans to banks to boost credit supply. The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on Israel's economy and the central bank had already added liquidity to financial markets via government bond purchases and foreign exchange intervention while easing banking restrictions.

It now joins other central banks in helping the economy cope with the pandemic's effects through lower short-term interest rates. The central bank had stood pat for the past 10 decisions after a November 2018 hike.

Nearly 9,000 Israelis have been infected with the COVID-19 respiratory disease and 51 have died from it. Increasingly stringent restrictions have largely confined Israelis to their homes, forcing businesses to close and causing unemployment to soar to 25%, with more than 1 million people having so far filed for jobless benefits.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron told an online news conference that by the end of March, 37% of economic output had been paralysed and 27% of consumer spending halted, with the first quarter expected to show a contraction of 5%. The rate cut "will lead to an immediate reduction, even if small, in the costs of credit for households and businesses, and will support the recovery of economic activity in the exit from the crisis," Yaron said.

MAJOR ADVERSE IMPACT "This is a required step in view of the magnitude of the real adverse impact suffered by the economy, and it complements the other steps upon which we decided."

The central bank as a whole have been reluctant to move to negative interest rates but Yaron said that should the economic situation worsen, the bank would expand the use of its existing instruments including interest rates and use new tools to achieve its monetary goals and mitigate the economic fall-out. He praised the government's 80 billion shekel ($22 billion) economic stimulus plan as crucial even though it will increase the budget deficit and boost Israel's debt burden.

The shekel weakened 1.1% versus the dollar on Monday, while Tel Aviv share prices climbed 5% and government bond prices gained as much as 6.4%. In addition to the 15-basis-point cut, which brings the rate back to an all-time low, the central bank also said it was expanding repo transactions so that the agreements can include corporate bonds, in addition to government bonds, as security.

It will also provide loans to banks for a term of three years, with a fixed interest rate of 0.1%, with the goal of increasing the supply of bank credit to small businesses. The size of the plan will be 5 billion shekels. "In view of the magnitude of the crisis’s adverse impact on economic activity, the committee is utilizing a range of tools in order to increase the extent of monetary policy accommodation and to ensure the orderly functioning of the financial markets," the central bank said in a statement.

For all of 2020, the central bank forecast an economic contraction of 5.3%, bouncing back with growth of close to 9% next year. Its own economists project the interest rate staying between 0% and 0.1% in 2020 and moving to a range of 0% to 0.25% in 2021, with inflation at -0.8% this year and at 0.9% next year - below an official target of 1-3%. A dozen economists polled by Reuters were split between forecasting no rate change and a reduction to 0.1%.

The last time the MPC lowered short-term rates was in early 2015. ($1 = 3.5845 shekels)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

LCK shifting to franchise model in 2021

Riot Korea announced League of Legends Champions Korea will move to a franchising system for the 2021 season. LCK had been the final League of Legions region to budge to franchising and will make the transition during the competitive league...

Tamil Nadu reports 50 more Covid-19 cases, state's total reaches 621

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 621. With 50 new COVID19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu today including 48 from Tablighi Jamaat, the total posit...

UK's Raab says he last spoke to PM Johnson at weekend

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he had not spoken to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in hospital with the coronavirus, since the weekend. Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday and was undergoing tests on Monda...

North eastern girl spat on in Mumbai: NCW

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak. The NCW said it wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020