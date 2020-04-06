Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares jump as coronavirus deaths slow, Germany up almost 6%

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:02 IST
European shares jump as coronavirus deaths slow, Germany up almost 6%

German shares jumped 5.8% on Monday to lead a strong bounce in European shares as a slowdown in coronavirus deaths raised hopes that nationwide lockdowns may gradually be eased. While all major sectors were well in the black, the travel and leisure sector -- worst hit by the lockdowns -- rallied 8.2% breaking a three-day losing streak, while the German-focused auto sector led gains with its near 9.5% jump.

Frankfurt's DAX marked its best session in two weeks, while all other major European bourses closed up between 2.3% and 4.9%. Italy, which has the highest coronavirus death tally in the world, reported its lowest daily death toll in more than two weeks, while in Spain, the pace of new deaths slowed for the fourth day. France's daily death toll also dropped and admissions into intensive care slowed.

Wall Street stock indexes got a boost after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states. "Signs that coronavirus may be peaking in parts of mainland Europe have given some hope that the economic hit will be short-lived," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The volatility gauge for euro-zone stocks, widely known as Europe's fear index, dropped to a one month low of 42.92, nearly halving from its peak of 95.02 in mid-March. "There still remains a great deal of uncertainty as to how soon, and to what extent, the lockdowns will be relaxed," warned Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at wealth management group Kingswood.

"While we remain cautious near term, we continue to believe that equity markets in a year's time should be higher than now, possibly significantly so," he added. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 index also posted its biggest one-day gain in two weeks, ending 3.7% higher. It had logged its sixth weekly decline in seven last week as the health crisis stalled business activity and prompted firms to suspend dividends and share buybacks.

The STOXX 600 index has lost more than $3 trillion in market value since February on fears of a global recession despite extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimulus globally, with Goldman Sachs predicting a 38.4% slump in euro area real GDP in the second quarter. Ladbrokes owner GVC surged almost 18% to top the regional and travel index after it halved its estimate for a monthly hit to profits from the coronavirus-driven shutdown in international sports.

But gains for UK's FTSE 100 were capped by oil firm BP PLC as a delay in an OPEC+ meeting regarding oil output pressured crude prices. News that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in hospital due to persistent COVID-19 symptoms also weighed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

In his address, PM gave open call to BJP workers to violate lockdown: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of calling on BJP workers to violate the 21-day lockdown during his address on the occasion of his partys 40th foundation day. The Left party said that the PMs call to BJP workers to p...

No cause for alarm over rise in COVID-19 cases in J-K: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said though the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen over the past few days, there is no cause for alarm as it is due to ramping up of testing for the disease in the Union Territory...

COVID-19: Apple is donating 20 million masks, making face shields for medical workers

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company has sourced face masks through its supply chain, which will be provided to frontline respondents to COVID-19 crisis.In an official tweet, Cook wrote that the company has sourced over 20 million ...

Qatar's oil prices fell over 35% in March -QNA

Qatar Petroleum on Monday announced a monthly decline of more than 35 in Qatars land and marine crude prices in March, the state news agency QNA said.Qatars oil prices recorded a monthly decline by more than 16.5 in February. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020