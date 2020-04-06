Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prasad recognises IT industry response in lockdown as report questions work from home infra in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:34 IST
Prasad recognises IT industry response in lockdown as report questions work from home infra in India

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday acknowledged Indian IT and IT-enabled service industry's role in ensuring business continuity while working from home during the lockdown

The comments has come against the backdrop a report questioning infrastructure support in India to provide call centre services while working from home

Meanwhile, the Indian IT industry has also contested the report, saying that the speed at which the service ecosystem has responded is phenomenal. The report by HFS Research mentioned inadequate home environments with spotty broadband and the need for new computers to process calls among challenges that the BPO industry might be facing in their operations during the lockdown. "Nearly 90 per cent of India's IT workforce is now working from home & only those performing critical functions are going to offices. This has ensured that business operations are not affected. I am delighted to see the resilience of Indian IT sector during this crisis," Prasad said in his tweet. The government has allowed IT workforce in the country to work from home for their safety from coronavirus pandemic. During the ongoing lockdown, over 90 per cent employees of all the organisations are working from home. "India’s IT industry powers global corporations and creates enormous impact on global businesses. During these difficult times, Govt is extending all possible assistance to the IT industry to mitigate any adverse impact on domestic or global operations," Prasad said in another tweet. An unverified Twitter handle of HFS Research founder and CEO Phil Fersht had mentioned the link of the report. "The global lock-downs are crushing the life out of the traditional global call centre industry. You simply can't move millions of agents into a work-at-home model without massive disruption. Especially when call volumes in some industries are going through the roof," Fersht tweeted. Tech Mahindra chief strategy officer and head of growth Jagdish Mitra countered HFS observation. "Responding not just from TechM but from the industry..the speed at which the ecosystem responded is phenomenal," Mitra said. He added that the support from the government, IT industry body Nasscom and customers has been "been truly a phenomenal story of rise to an unprecedented crisis" The HFS Research said that the coronavirus pandemic is exposing an outsourcing industry that has been widely unprepared for an event like this in many ways, and the contact centre BPO industry is no exception. "India and the Philippines have become the examples of world-class service delivery centres, but sadly their infrastructure for moving their delivery to work-at-home environments is far from adequate, especially when there is no time to prepare for the transition," it said. The report backed firms that are using some specific products and questioned the infrastructure of the rest of the companies. Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh backed Mitra. "Today we have 90 per cent + employees working from home, with only critical staff on campus to ensure no disruption to clients' business. With the help of Gov't, the industry has shown tremendous resilience n moved to the #WFH (work from home) model. India and Indian IT will emerge only stronger!" she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Europe dares to consider easing lockdowns as U.S. enters "peak death week"

European nations including hard-hit Italy and Spain have started looking ahead to easing coronavirus lockdowns after steady falls in fatality rates, as the United States prepared on Monday for what one official called peak death week.Britis...

Indonesian preachers who tested postive for COVD-19 booked for negligence in Telangana

A case has been registered against a group of 10 Indonesian preachers, who had tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Karimnagar district in Telangana last month, for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a ...

Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right governments education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian countrys plan for world domination, in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incide...

COVID-19: Pune records 37 more cases; parts of city sealed

With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020