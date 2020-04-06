Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to ease export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients, medicines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:47 IST
Govt to ease export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients, medicines

The government has decided to relax export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients and medicines, including vitamin B1 and B12, an official source said on Monday. But export restrictions on paracetamol and formulations made of paracetamol would remain, the source told PTI. A notification relaxing export norms would be issued very soon, the source said.

On March 3, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, had imposed export restrictions on 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations, under which exporter has to obtain a licence or permission from the DGFT. Easing of curbs on 24 APIs and its formulations assumed significance as certain pharma companies have raised concerns over these restrictions.

"24 APIs and formulations made from these APIs are made free for export with immediate effect," the source said. With this, export of these items is allowed freely without any restrictions. Earlier, there were no restrictions on outbound shipments of these products. APIs are raw material for pharmaceuticals.

India has exported APIs worth about USD 225 million last year. The country's API imports stood at around USD 3.5 billion per year. Out of this, about USD 2.5 billion is from China.

Besides Vitamin B1, B6 and B12, the other APIs and formulations over which the export restrictions have been eased include tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, progesterone, chloramphenicol, ornidazole, formulations made of chloramphenicol, formulations made of clindamycin salts, and formulations made of neomycin. The APIs and formulations included common antibiotics and vitamins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Reaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise, Downing Street said. Below is reaction to the newsLONDON MAYOR S...

Sex workers in France seek 'emergency' fund for lost income

Sex workers in France on Monday asked the government for an emergency fund to compensate them for lost income, after their work was especially hard-hit by social distancing and confinement measures to combat the coronavirus. An emergency fu...

Italian PM announces 400 billion euro stimulus plan

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced a new stimulus programme designed to inject up to 400 billion euros 430 billion into businesses damaged by the coronavirus pandemicConte told the nation in a television address that ...

UK PM Johnson in intensive care after COVID-19 worsens

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care in hospital after his COVID-19 worsened, his office said on Monday.Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas Hospital, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020