Italian PM announces 400 billion euro stimulus plan

Italian PM announces 400 billion euro stimulus planPTI | Rome | Updated: 07-04-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 01:06 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced a new stimulus programme designed to inject up to 400 billion euros ($430 billion) into businesses damaged by the coronavirus pandemic
Conte told the nation in a television address that the measure represented "the most powerful intervention in the country's history".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
