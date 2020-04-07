Italian PM announces 400 billion euro stimulus plan

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced a new stimulus programme designed to inject up to 400 billion euros ($430 billion) into businesses damaged by the coronavirus pandemic

Conte told the nation in a television address that the measure represented "the most powerful intervention in the country's history".

