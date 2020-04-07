HashedIn Technologies attains Microsoft Gold-Certified Partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI/ PRNewswire): HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a Cloud expert, announced today that it has acquired Microsoft Gold-certified member status in the Microsoft partner program. As a Microsoft Gold-Certified partner, HashedIn has always collaborated and established a close working relationship with Microsoft. This recognition helps HashedIn strengthen its partnership with Microsoft, optimize and build its cloud-native solutions for enterprises, serve their clients seamlessly with the existing partnership, and facilitate them to adopt multi-cloud.

Microsoft Gold Certified Partners are entitled to receive a wide range of benefits, including access, training, and support, giving them a favorable advantage in the Microsoft channel. By getting certified, HashedIn showcases the capability to strengthen its existing cloud services by having Azure as a competitive advantage. "We are pleased to have attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program. Azure capability is very strong in the Enterprise segment. We have catered to more than 20 of the Fortune 1000 companies, where quite a few of the key customers have been investing strongly in Azure. Our Microsoft Gold partnership is a testament of our ability to support cloud transition and innovation focus in the enterprises and help our customers experience the best technological solutions," said Harshit Singhal, CBO, HashedIn Technologies.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.