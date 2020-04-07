Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Airport handles over 50 evacuation flights in past 14 days; remains operation despite lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:40 IST
Delhi Airport handles over 50 evacuation flights in past 14 days; remains operation despite lockdown

The AAI-GMR group joint venture-run Delhi Airport on Tuesday said it has handled over 50 evacuation flights, transporting over 10,000 stranded foreign nationals to their respective countries, till date since the implementation of 21-days lockdown. Since the suspension of all commercial passenger aircraft operations, Delhi Airport has been operational 24x7 despite suspension of commercial operations, due to the 21-day lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, said Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

In the last 14 days, the airport has remained functional to handle cargo and evacuation flights, operated by countries like Japan, Norway, Germany, Afghanistan, Poland, Russia and France to repatriate their nationals stranded in India due to lockdown, DIAL said. “At present, Delhi Airport is handling cargo and evacuation flights, operated by various countries. We have handled around 56 evacuation flights and helped over 10,600 stranded foreign nationals in reaching their homes in the last 14 days since the lockdown has come into force," he stated.

The biggest aircraft used for evacuation was an Airbus 380, operated by Lufthansa, which flew around 500 German nationals to Frankfurt, the airport operator said, adding that all these flights were operated after obtaining mandatory regulatory clearances. PTI IAS SHW ANS ANS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday. Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were rel...

Bhilwara model of containment of coronavirus to be replicated in other parts of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot.

Bhilwara model of containment of coronavirus to be replicated in other parts of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot....

Shortage of PPEs prompts Kolkata hospital to set up tailoring unit on its premises

A private hospital in the city has set up a tailoring unit on its premises to stitch personal protective equipment PPEs for its doctors, nurses and support staff, amid a shortage in supply of masks, gloves and full body suits. The four-memb...

FOREX-Dollar falls, riskier currencies rally on virus lockdown hopes

The dollar lost ground on Tuesday as riskier currencies rebounded on tentative hopes that lockdowns may be slowing the spread of the coronavirus in some countries. Bets that the worlds biggest crude producers may cut supply to support oil p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020